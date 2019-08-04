Umb Bank N A Continues to Hold Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX); Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Parthenon Decreased Position by $442,929

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 1,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 100,022 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.98 million, up from 98,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 22,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 24,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6,037 shares to 69,342 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont by 53,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,047 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Fire Grp Inc Inc invested in 2,000 shares. Haverford Svcs Inc reported 2.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hahn Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Delta Asset Mngmt Tn owns 2.97% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 82,774 shares. Putnam Investments Lc holds 2.32 million shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 152 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W owns 2,080 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase holds 273,012 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America accumulated 11,123 shares. The California-based Utd Capital Finance Advisers Lc has invested 0.34% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

