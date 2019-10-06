Umb Bank N A Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $420,680; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Northpointe Capital Upped Its Stake by $1.06 Million

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 9,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, up from 15,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 4.22M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Seeks to Reduce Emissions Equivalent to the Average Annual Electricity Consumption for 40 Million Chinese Household; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Agrees to Buy 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 16/04/2018 – U.S. department store chain Bon-Ton heads to liquidation; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SHR $0.72; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.14; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.7 BLN, UP 4.4 PCT; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART STUDYING MARKETS IN FRANCOPHONE AFRICA FOR POSSIBLE EXPANSION – CHAIRMAN; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY SAYS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH WALMART ON ASDA

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 3,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 68,533 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, up from 65,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Trust invested in 14,049 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il holds 27,389 shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ftb reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Inc Ne reported 97,053 shares. Sfmg Ltd owns 5,485 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 1St Source Fincl Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 17,990 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh reported 58,159 shares. Augustine Asset reported 0.14% stake. Kings Point Mngmt reported 1,996 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,244 shares. Sun Life Financial stated it has 1,146 shares. Butensky Cohen Financial Security holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 25,697 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Company has 1.39% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 97,503 shares. 54,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $314.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 7,729 shares to 56,909 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 31,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,165 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 75 shares. Cadinha & Com Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,045 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.52% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx invested 1.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 192,400 are owned by Cap World Investors. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Diamond Hill Mngmt has invested 1.98% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marco Invest Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.06% or 2,372 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 83,900 shares. Cambridge Advisors accumulated 7,396 shares. Cambridge Co reported 6,843 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,995 shares. The California-based Glob Investors has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,618 shares to 919,297 shares, valued at $30.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,085 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).