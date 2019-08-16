Ulysses Management Upped Its Ericsson (ERIC) Position by $496,800; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Its Holding by $64.30 Million

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 4.85 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 784,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.50 million, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.26. About 1.12M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mngmt Assoc Ny reported 0.91% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd invested in 3,235 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.41% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 38,409 are held by Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 214 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department owns 970 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Parkside Commercial Bank &, Missouri-based fund reported 433 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Bb&T Lc reported 153,451 shares stake. Orleans Cap Management Corp La stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 3,876 shares. The New York-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Gagnon holds 0.19% or 10,490 shares in its portfolio.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 331,647 shares to 5.31M shares, valued at $257.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 585,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 4,838 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.41 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

