Ulysses Management Trimmed Position in T (TMUS) by $690,000; Neuberger Berman Group Has Decreased Stake in October 19 Calls On Efx Us (Call) (EFX) as Shares Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in October 19 Calls On Efx Us (Call) (EFX) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in October 19 Calls On Efx Us (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $144.22. About 849,328 shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 22/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS REPORT IDENTIFIES NO ADDITIONAL AFFECTED CONSUMERS; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – DURING QUARTER, INVESTED “SIGNIFICANTLY” IN DATA SECURITY AND IT INFRASTRUCTURE ENHANCEMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Private Label Credit Card Delinquency Rates Up 57 Basis Points, Highest Since 2011; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Consumers See Personal Finance as an Educational Requirement; 15/03/2018 – ACCC SAYS HAS STARTED PROCEEDINGS VS EQUIFAX

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 737,597 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/04/2018 – Update: T-Mobile CEO John Legere will likely run combined company after Sprint deal, which will have dual headquarters in Washington and Kansas City; 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Celebrates 5 Years as a Public Company with Record-Low Churn, Industry-Leading Customer Growth, and Strong; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 653,173 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $27.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 230,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32M shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49M for 24.70 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Fair Isaac Shows Strong Growth Across All Segments – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equifax Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Equifax Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1,837 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 0.02% or 110,948 shares. Ent holds 0.02% or 876 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Nomura Incorporated accumulated 22,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2,413 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 422 shares stake. Moreover, Donaldson Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 346,297 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Co reported 459,572 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owns 3,228 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 10,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Co owns 3 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 293,163 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 31,883 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 73,198 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Inc holds 6,521 shares. Twin Tree Management LP invested in 0.01% or 40,626 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Guyasuta Invest has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cornerstone Advisors reported 1,204 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.03% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & has 4,751 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Group Incorporated One Trading LP owns 4,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 35,407 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt reported 4,214 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 671,105 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 0.02% or 28,053 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Company, a Florida-based fund reported 3,590 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.08M for 18.98 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.