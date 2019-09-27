Ulysses Management Trimmed Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $9.37 Million; Lands End New (LE) Holder Rbs Partners LP Has Cut Position

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 542,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 5.10M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.35 million, down from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 83,752 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 03/04/2018 – PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands’ End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at KiIdeer Store; 26/04/2018 – Lands’ End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day; 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 133,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 399,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.01 million, down from 533,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 7.72M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 2,000 shares to 129,122 shares, valued at $28.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 820,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Continental Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1.65% stake. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated reported 1,929 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Company holds 70,611 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. First Dallas Secs reported 8,640 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 14,749 shares. Fagan Assocs accumulated 46,182 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 60,854 shares. Milestone Inc stated it has 5,818 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt owns 123,960 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Captrust holds 44,094 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hexavest stated it has 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Atwood And Palmer invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 47,085 were accumulated by Regent Invest Management Llc. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 8,000 shares.

