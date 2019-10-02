Ulysses Management Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Increased as Stock Rose; Nexus Investment Management Trimmed Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position by $631,548 as Share Price Declined

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 845,744 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 164.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 492,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 792,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 2.81M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 250,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $9.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo sees $35/share Zayo base case (update) – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Should region be concerned about loss of public companies? – BizWest” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: Global Managing Partner Of Sequoia Capital Buys Medallia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Llc holds 632,021 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 2,763 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 64,126 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability has 32,871 shares. 323,072 were reported by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 32,090 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moab Cap Partners Limited holds 1.1% or 102,736 shares. Js Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 7,600 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd holds 0.09% or 135,740 shares. Utah Retirement reported 42,696 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 25,787 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc has invested 0.2% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,095 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 184,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunity Is Knocking For Bank Of Nova Scotia, Are You Listening? – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BofA Says Scotiabank CEO Offered ‘Clarity;’ Analyst Turns Bullish – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on March 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia declares CAD 0.87 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “CIBC (TSX:CM) vs. Scotiabank (TSX:BNS): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 21, 2019.