Ulysses Management Stake in Groupon (Call) (GRPN) Cut by $11.85 Billion as Valuation Declined; Capital Investment Services Of America Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $343,406

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (GRPN) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.95B shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, down from 3.95 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 2.53 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN)

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares to 16,311 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Shares for $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39 million. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M was made by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of stock or 41,560 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Lc holds 2.83% or 181,740 shares. Foundry Prns Limited owns 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,019 shares. Finemark Retail Bank Tru stated it has 65,588 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset reported 92,419 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Llc New York has 1,452 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Country Savings Bank reported 407 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,892 shares. Spectrum Gp reported 9,540 shares. Navellier & Assocs Incorporated has 1.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 4,513 shares in its portfolio. Torray Ltd Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 74,362 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 8,260 shares. Violich Cap Management invested in 0.21% or 3,125 shares. Etrade Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 21,380 shares in its portfolio. Agf owns 269,102 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 5.67 million shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 682,745 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 200 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Amer Group, New York-based fund reported 284,354 shares. Signaturefd accumulated 20 shares. Indaba Cap Management LP accumulated 3.52 million shares. Vanguard Gp reported 41.73 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 5.20 million shares stake. Raymond James Fin Ser owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 42,629 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 375,971 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 351,492 shares. 480,326 are held by Susquehanna Gru Llp. Los Angeles & Equity Research Inc holds 150,310 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fgl Holdings by 50,000 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).