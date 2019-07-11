Ulysses Management Raised Stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS); Lenox Wealth Management Has Cut Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Holding as Share Value Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 17,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 18,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 870,492 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 9,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 771,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 762,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 1.05M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $77.27M for 21.36 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 22,127 shares to 22,530 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 27,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.