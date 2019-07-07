Ulysses Management Raised Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Position by $401,362; Share Price Declined; Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Raised Its Position by $1.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 9,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 771,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 762,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 949,321 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 8.56 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.40 billion shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $41.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 151,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,897 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & Associates holds 0.26% or 65,050 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 9,682 shares. First Republic Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 11,600 are owned by Hillsdale Inv Management. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 15,399 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Campbell And Communications Adviser Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 5,394 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com owns 9,154 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.39 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Bokf Na invested 0.12% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr stated it has 43,006 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 5,107 shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 3,000 shares. Whittier Tru reported 189 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 659,143 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated accumulated 100,796 shares. 1.94 million were reported by Wellington Mgmt Llp. Amer Group Inc Inc holds 1.01 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). The Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.05% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 1,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 2.83M shares. Bessemer Gp reported 4,635 shares. New York-based Qs Lc has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 197,344 shares. Tensile Mngmt Lc owns 2.81M shares. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

