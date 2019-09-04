Ulysses Management Raised By $3.54 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Alexandria Real Estate Equities Has 1.36 Sentiment

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 194 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 143 sold and reduced their positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 108.20 million shares, down from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 116 Increased: 147 New Position: 47.

Ulysses Management Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 350% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 35,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 45,000 shares with $4.56M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $352.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $110.1. About 5.00M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 23/05/2018 – MACQUARIE, JPMORGAN TO WORK ON CAPITAL RASING FOR RELIANCE: AFR; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: JPMORGAN DOESN’T MONETIZE CLIENT DATA; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 1.40B shares to 839,613 valued at $23.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 6.40 billion shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Jbg Smith Properties was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 15.05% above currents $110.1 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advisors Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 40,389 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd reported 1.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cape Ann Bankshares holds 1.37% or 11,393 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M reported 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 868,898 shares or 0.77% of the stock. 12,077 were reported by Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Co. Qvt Limited Partnership invested 1.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Economic Planning Adv, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,206 shares. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Co has 0.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 86,716 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company owns 721,849 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co stated it has 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Partners Lp owns 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,803 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2.87M shares. Brave Asset invested in 44,756 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 37,619 shares stake.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. The company has market cap of $17.28 billion. The Company’s properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. It has a 43.58 P/E ratio. The firm offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies.

The stock increased 1.58% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $152.36. About 502,288 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 earnings per share, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.48M for 21.77 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.