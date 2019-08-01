Ulysses Management Position in Disney (Walt) (DIS) Has Increased as Share Value Rose; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Declined While Security National Trust Co Cut Its Holding

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (DIS) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 234,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04 million, up from 229,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $191.12. About 1.58M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.59B shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 3.64B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,454 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Lc owns 107,233 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De invested in 0.4% or 6,035 shares. The Oregon-based Mengis Management Inc has invested 1.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lederer And Associates Inv Counsel Ca holds 2.31% or 22,375 shares. Arrow Financial Corp holds 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 29,104 shares. Appleton Inc Ma reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 16,489 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Commerce owns 76,033 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Saybrook Nc accumulated 7,400 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Of Vermont accumulated 147,215 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated has 19,426 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 41,928 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Serv owns 1.90 million shares. Albert D Mason Inc invested in 3,601 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew had sold 519 shares worth $94,117 on Thursday, February 14.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,060 shares to 13,190 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern Shares Climbed in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.19% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Stephens Ar invested in 0.06% or 13,333 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0.11% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv owns 610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 61,227 shares. First City Inc invested in 6,727 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 12,080 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mcf Advisors Limited Company holds 0.03% or 949 shares. 550 are owned by Barrett Asset Management Llc. North Star Asset holds 0.05% or 3,160 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Montgomery Inv Management has 0.18% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 11,593 are held by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Moreover, Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,093 shares. Whitnell & invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).