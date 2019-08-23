Ulysses Management Lifted Its Lennar Corp. (LEN) Stake; Huntington Ingalls Inds Co (HII) Holder Rhumbline Advisers Has Upped Its Position by $515,637

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc Co (HII) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 77,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14M, up from 75,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $205.92. About 54,761 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 1.10 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 16,627 shares to 469,772 shares, valued at $56.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV) by 19,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,747 shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa F Class A (NYSE:CPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset stated it has 1,666 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Td Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 27 shares. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 51,525 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank invested in 0.02% or 331 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 100,293 shares. Smithfield Tru Co accumulated 97 shares or 0% of the stock. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 637,844 shares or 1.54% of the stock. 46,024 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America accumulated 0% or 125 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.02% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Bluecrest Capital Ltd has 0.06% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 6,678 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.2% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Rampart Invest Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 3,214 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Hartford Mngmt owns 4,640 shares.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Properties by 3.64B shares to 497,454 shares, valued at $20.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.59 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,000 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC).