Ulysses Management Increased Holding in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by $5.70 Million as Shares Declined; Anthem Com (ANTM) Stake Maintained by Seizert Capital Partners Llc

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 118.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 118,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.60 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 3.56 million shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 12,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 99,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.02M, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $251.79. About 1.97 million shares traded or 36.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 43,877 shares to 604,306 shares, valued at $40.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.