Ulysses Management Increased Holding in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $2.60 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Tiger Eye Capital Increased Its Holding

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 836,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.70M, up from 771,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 1.13 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90M, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $11.13 during the last trading session, reaching $257.98. About 969,078 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 850,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 86,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,042 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,570 shares to 24,592 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,524 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).