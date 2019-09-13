Ulysses Management Holds Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Position Maintained by Nuance Investments Llc

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 63,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 294,854 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.24 million, up from 230,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 711,076 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500.

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 747.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 224,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 254,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.05 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 12.29M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 225,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

