Ulysses Management Holds Stake in Apple (Put) (AAPL); Celestica (CLS) Valuation Declined While Guardian Capital LP Lifted by $671,844 Its Holding

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 111,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 6.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.32 million, up from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 102,315 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,352 shares to 81,922 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.15M shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mar 14, 2019 5 Undervalued Stocks to Invest In – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Celestica Completes Acquisition of Atrenne Integrated Solutions Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celestica: Some Downside To Consider – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Celestica Announces 2019 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management owns 657,638 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated holds 4.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 70,515 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 48,086 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,446 shares. 11,770 are owned by Fosun. Wheatland Advisors has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hudock Capital Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Capital Mngmt Company holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,595 shares. M&R Cap Management Inc accumulated 4.11% or 91,883 shares. Connors Investor Inc invested 2.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jones Fincl Lllp invested in 0.04% or 97,061 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 8.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company has 2.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,917 shares. Co Bankshares holds 999,164 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common St by 1,945 shares to 8,055 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bearish Sentiment About Apple Is Growing – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple EPS could take $0.20+ tariff hit – Longbow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple hires AstraZeneca exec – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.