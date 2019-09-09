Ulysses Management Holds Holding in Lennar Corp. (LEN); Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Stock Value Declined While Knott David M Has Boosted Its Stake

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.14M market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.405. About 626,436 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 1.48 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 130,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 218,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

More notable recent Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Foamix Announces Appointment of Sharon Barbari to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Foamix Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Foamix Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Foamix to Present Late Breaking Data at the 77th Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA accepts Foamix NDA for acne treatment FMX101; shares up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 256 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.1% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cannell Peter B And reported 793,001 shares stake. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,056 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 6,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 218,819 are held by Ulysses Mngmt. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 273,325 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 355,000 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Korea Inv Corporation invested in 0.04% or 170,900 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 10,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gmt Cap Corp owns 470,346 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. 21,591 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Covalent Prtnrs Lc holds 3.12% or 33,400 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,526 shares.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 7.25 billion shares to 533,800 shares, valued at $33.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 3.64B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,454 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO).