Ulysses Management Holding in Lennar Corp. (LEN) Has Lifted by $980,000; Verisign (VRSN) Stock Price Rose While Cantillon Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.09 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 6,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.63M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 274,525 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 1.25 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.87M for 42.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase Verisign At $160, Earn 3.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of VRSN June 2019 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “FDN, EBAY, TWTR, VRSN: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is VeriSign, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LMC Announces Start of Leasing at 17th & Broadway Apartments – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The New York-based D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 15,100 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.09% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cap Ww Invsts holds 3.21 million shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,654 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 5,100 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.68% or 106,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mackay Shields Lc invested in 42,613 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 589,522 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Victory Management reported 60,323 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 151,700 shares to 441,897 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.40B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839,613 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).