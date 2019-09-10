Ulysses Management Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Trimmed by $449.55 Billion; As Realpage (RP) Stock Price Declined, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lifted by $687,480 Its Stake

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 7.25B shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 429,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.75M, down from 7.25 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 16.92M shares traded or 25.95% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 182.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 11,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 6,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.64. About 451,911 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citigroup (C) CFO: FICC, Equities Trading Revenue Likely to be Down YOY, Sees Net Interest Revenue Increasing 3%-4% – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Closes Expanded C$360 Million (US$280 Million) Credit Facility – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Co Ltd Liability invested in 2.04 million shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Company holds 55,192 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust owns 3,756 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clal Holdings invested in 267,970 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 25,694 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Com reported 3,385 shares stake. Pictet North America Advsr Sa invested in 28,356 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 1.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Philadelphia Tru holds 333,124 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 0.14% or 1.45 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 462,391 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 38,653 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The California-based Blume Capital Management Inc has invested 1.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Linscomb And Williams reported 52,537 shares.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 37,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 8.71 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $41.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies holds 0.21% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 3.44 million shares. Macquarie Ltd owns 61,834 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 839,794 were accumulated by Cap Mngmt Inc. Brant Point Investment Management invested 0.8% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Utah Retirement reported 13,474 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Scout Investments has invested 0.6% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 4,530 were reported by Pitcairn. 230,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.47% stake. Diker Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.83% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 438,962 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.05% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Company reported 605,046 shares.