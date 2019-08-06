Ulysses Management Holding In Blackstone Group (BX) Was Has Increased; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Increased Holding by $397,362 as Market Value Rose

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 11.37 million shares traded or 70.11% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion; 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 03/04/2018 – Clarion Events Is Owned By Funds Managed By Blackstone; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-lndiabulls to sell 50 pct stake in Mumbai office assets to Blackstone – Mint; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Is Checking Out of Hilton Worldwide After 11 Years; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S JON GRAY COMMENTS AT DEUTSCHE BANK FIN SERV CONF; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) Announces Contract to Sell its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone for $358.9 Million; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone to buy 80 pct in Pune mall for 3.10 bln rupees – Mint

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 9,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 196,313 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 186,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 1.77 million shares traded or 41.97% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS

