Ulysses Management Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $29.82 Million; HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (HKHGF) Shorts Raised By 1933.33%

HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HKHGF) had an increase of 1933.33% in short interest. HKHGF’s SI was 67,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1933.33% from 3,300 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 168 days are for HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HKHGF)’s short sellers to cover HKHGF’s short positions. It closed at $5.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ulysses Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 747.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 224,200 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 254,200 shares with $34.05M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc Class A Common St stake by 1,945 shares to 8,055 valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 90,000 shares and now owns 1.46 million shares. Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.26% above currents $138.12 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $16000 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Llc has invested 1.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Oak Capital Ltd invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Papp L Roy Associate invested 4.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retirement Planning Group Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,386 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.54M shares or 4.29% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 646,707 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 5.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Petrus Trust Communication Lta has 3.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 5.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Albion Financial Group Inc Ut stated it has 158,723 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability reported 66,524 shares. 152,949 are owned by Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership. Edgestream Ptnrs LP owns 12,064 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd reported 2.01% stake. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability holds 20.82M shares.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.84 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Commercial Property and Residential Property. It has a 7.36 P/E ratio. It owns and manages approximately 800,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong and Singapore.

