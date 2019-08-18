Ulysses Management Has Upped Its Disney (Walt) (DIS) Position by $555,000; Share Price Rose; Ls Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Fiserv (FISV) as Share Value Rose

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 20,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 249,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01 million, down from 269,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.04M shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (DIS) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 234,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04M, up from 229,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barton Invest Mgmt invested in 6,179 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bbr Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il has 374,302 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 818,803 shares stake. Vision Capital holds 1.59% or 51,564 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Mngmt Communications has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 55,382 shares. 30,414 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company. First Manhattan owns 436,489 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 4,829 shares. Midas Management Corp accumulated 1.26% or 26,500 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc owns 205,304 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabalex Cap Mgmt Lc holds 5.61% or 175,000 shares.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.40B shares to 839,613 shares, valued at $23.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC) by 4.63B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 31.18 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 2,680 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.24% or 64,424 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Private Ocean Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 636 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 33,216 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 8,914 shares stake. Pennsylvania Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Co owns 13,770 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 267,496 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc reported 20 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 6.52 million shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Finance Service owns 203 shares. Regent Invest Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,340 shares or 0.19% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 65,821 shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 4,739 shares to 7,679 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,644 shares, and has risen its stake in The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Boeing, NextEra, Schwab and Fiserv – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.