Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Lennar Corp. (Call) (LEN) Position by $4.84 Million as Valuation Declined; Columbia Asset Management Has Decreased Its D T E Energy Company (DTE) Stake by $395,188

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp. (Call) (LEN) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 98,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 1.45 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $126.5. About 625,409 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects in Michigan Scheduled to Be Completed by 2022; 04/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20062 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing May 1, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 12/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.91M for 9.27 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Victoria planning staff recommend denial of Lennar town house plan – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares to 234,500 shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 771,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com invested in 2,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natl Pension Serv owns 382,633 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Adage Cap Prns Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 421,317 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 117,967 shares. State Street Corporation owns 12.73M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,688 shares. Delphi Ma has invested 0.57% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Brookfield Asset invested in 0.01% or 28,900 shares. Loews, a New York-based fund reported 6,106 shares. First Manhattan holds 1.09M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp has 4,854 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.02% or 13,363 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 18,950 shares.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,152 shares to 20,164 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $248,540 activity.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94 million for 15.50 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DTE Energy powers Comerica Park with clean energy for Green Night on August 14 – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DTE Energy Co. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.17% or 8,000 shares. Opus Investment stated it has 48,740 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.08% or 4,809 shares in its portfolio. 1.29 million are owned by Reaves W H And. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 13,203 shares. Cognios Limited Liability owns 18,888 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). 19,187 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership. Principal Fincl Gp has 0.03% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 273,869 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 1,230 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Williams Jones Assocs Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Delta Asset Limited Co Tn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.08% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation reported 254,791 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.