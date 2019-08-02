Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Its Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Holding by $39.34 Billion; Valmont Industries (VMI) Holder Qv Investors Upped Position

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 1.41B shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, down from 1.41B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.03M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.91. About 46,900 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fgl Holdings by 50,000 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $19.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.32 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 69,320 shares to 137,535 shares, valued at $16.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 158,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,917 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

