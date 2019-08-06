Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Macerich Co (MAC) as Stock Price Declined; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Increased Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 550.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 5.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 6.37M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, up from 978,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 575,346 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 4.63 billion shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 486,942 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, down from 4.63 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 1.01M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 3,227 shares to 106,820 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by O HERN THOMAS E, worth $409,850 on Wednesday, May 8. 20,000 shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M, worth $649,882.

