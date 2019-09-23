Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Hd Supply Hldgs (Call) (HDS) as Shares Declined; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Valuation Rose While Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lowered Its Stake

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) (HDS) by 97.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 753,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, down from 771,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 1.72 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 41.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 9,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, down from 16,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 4.64M shares traded or 202.77% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36 million for 36.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 1.58% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 1.55 million are held by Diamond Hill Cap. First Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) has 0.2% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.15% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pitcairn Com holds 2,850 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.00 million shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 363,396 shares. 16,429 are owned by Town Country Financial Bank Dba First Bankers. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Company holds 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 17 shares. 494,432 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. British Columbia Investment Mgmt owns 148,340 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 13,841 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 68,063 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7,980 shares to 9,676 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 45,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ILF).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 820,200 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Invest Research reported 5,130 shares. American Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Thompson Investment invested in 103,431 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Castleark Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated owns 4,182 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 161,695 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Hillsdale Investment Inc reported 0.05% stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 116,333 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.02% or 1.67 million shares. Raymond James & Associates has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 126,623 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 17,638 shares.