Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Its Groupon (Call) (GRPN) Holding by $11.85 Billion; Stock Declined; As Philip Morris International (PM) Share Value Declined, Capital International LTD Trimmed Holding

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 9,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 70,515 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 80,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (GRPN) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.95 billion shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, down from 3.95B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 4.24M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tensile Capital Ltd Company holds 0.55% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 1.10 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 1.04 million were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Lc. Mirae Asset Glob Invests invested in 341,338 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 990,820 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 2.84 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 2.73M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 374 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability accumulated 1.01M shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 202,591 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn invested in 0.01% or 36,777 shares. 252,992 are held by Gru One Trading L P. 75,000 were accumulated by Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Groupon (GRPN) Down 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does Mondayâ€™s Pop Signal a Turnaround for Groupon Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Groupon -2.9% as traffic challenges weigh on Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Siemens, Corindus, Broadcom, Platinum, McAfee, Groupon | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $129,000 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,206 shares to 37,890 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.