Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Disney (Walt) (DIS) Holding; MELCO INTL DEVEL ORDINARY SHARES (MDEVF) Shorts Up By 1.52%

MELCO INTL DEVEL ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) had an increase of 1.52% in short interest. MDEVF’s SI was 4.41 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.52% from 4.34M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 44110 days are for MELCO INTL DEVEL ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)’s short sellers to cover MDEVF’s short positions. It closed at $2.38 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Disney (Walt) Corp (DIS) stake by 12.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc analyzed 29,500 shares as Disney (Walt) Corp (DIS)'s stock rose 4.86%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 205,000 shares with $28.63M value, down from 234,500 last quarter. Disney (Walt) Corp now has $236.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, and the Philippines. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Casino and Hospitality; and Others. It has a 44.07 P/E ratio. It develops and operates casino gaming venues and entertainment casino resort facilities.

Ulysses Management Llc increased Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) stake by 820,200 shares to 1.15 million valued at $7.56M in 2019Q2. It also upped Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 42,500 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Qurate Retail Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $173 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40's average target is 19.14% above currents $131.27 stock price.