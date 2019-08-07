Ulysses Management Has Lowered Its Groupon (Call) (GRPN) Position by $11.85 Billion; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Trimmed Position in Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) as Stock Value Rose

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (GRPN) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.95 billion shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, down from 3.95B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 2.76M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 11,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 73,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 85,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 55,823 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.25M for 12.75 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 60,296 shares to 138,280 shares, valued at $16.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 41,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Paloma Prtnrs Company has 14,262 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd holds 0% or 55,094 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 701,512 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 31,081 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 75,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 84,562 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 15,943 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 1.08M shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 0.01% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 51,387 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Synovus Corporation invested in 5,505 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 6,261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 39 are owned by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc.

