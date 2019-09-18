Ulysses Management Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Holding By $9.37 Million; Icahn Enterprises LP Has 1.23 Sentiment

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 25.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc sold 133,900 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 399,900 shares with $28.01 million value, down from 533,800 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $157.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.84. About 6.34M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 28/03/2018 – HOLD-Citi, Canaan invest in shipment monitoring firm Contguard; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.30, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 32 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 26 sold and trimmed stock positions in Icahn Enterprises LP. The institutional investors in our database reported: 193.15 million shares, up from 182.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Icahn Enterprises LP in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 24 New Position: 8.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 23.14% above currents $69.84 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Ulysses Management Llc increased Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) stake by 820,200 shares to 1.15 million valued at $7.56M in 2019Q2. It also upped Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 129,122 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was raised too.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.82 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $13.52 billion. The Company’s Investment segment operates various private investment funds. It has a 16.6 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 65,576 shares traded. Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has risen 2.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.64% the S&P500.

