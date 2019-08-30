Ulysses Management Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $3.54 Million as Shares Rose; Steinberg Asset Management Has Decreased Its American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Stake by $840,336 as Share Value Declined

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 7.84 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 10,248 shares as the company's stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 52,757 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 63,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37. About 364,415 shares traded or 166.13% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 423,619 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 17,122 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 13,677 shares. Fincl Group Inc reported 0.78% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Stifel Financial holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 159,066 shares. 3,152 were accumulated by Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corp. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 8,203 shares. Principal Financial Grp reported 0.01% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 49,850 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.44% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Systematic Mngmt Lp owns 109,464 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 10,229 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,118 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 17 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 804,842 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.41B shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6.21 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.45 million were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). B Riley Wealth holds 16,411 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Davis has invested 3.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 480,546 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Arcadia Mngmt Mi has 0.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Osborne Prtn Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 183,594 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 127,378 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 0.49% or 226,574 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 244,645 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.41 million shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 126,150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc owns 42,109 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. First Dallas Secs holds 0.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 9,254 shares.