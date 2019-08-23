Ulysses Management Has Increased Its Lennar Corp. (LEN) Position; Element Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Viacom New (VIAB) Position

Ulysses Management Llc increased Lennar Corp. (LEN) stake by 10.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Lennar Corp. (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 218,819 shares with $10.74M value, up from 198,819 last quarter. Lennar Corp. now has $16.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 2.20 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 68.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc sold 204,771 shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 95,263 shares with $2.67M value, down from 300,034 last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $10.05B valuation. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 3.41M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 12/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves could make up to $280 million if Shari Redstone fires him over embattled CBS-Viacom merger; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – Viacom rejects CBS’s below-market takeover; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM – PARAMOUNT PICTURES IS ON TRACK TO CONTINUE GROWING PROFITS FOR SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2018 AND INTO FISCAL 2019; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 6.40B shares to 869,600 valued at $34.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 7.25 billion shares and now owns 429,900 shares. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability holds 0.62% or 93,794 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Lc has 6,100 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 23,871 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.42% or 113,617 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Grp Inc One Trading Lp holds 0.01% or 47,629 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadence Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 18,466 shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru Inv reported 6,265 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.06% or 919,106 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 21,104 shares. Premier Asset Management Lc holds 2.83% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 242,079 shares. Barnett has 6,502 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 12,936 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar Corp has $60 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.38’s average target is 4.62% above currents $51.98 stock price. Lennar Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of LEN in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by CFRA. As per Sunday, February 24, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, June 18.

Element Capital Management Llc increased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 70,424 shares to 119,720 valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 6,655 shares and now owns 22,204 shares. American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Viacom Inc has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.17’s average target is 36.35% above currents $25.06 stock price. Viacom Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Thursday, May 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $3300 target. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. Loop Capital upgraded the shares of VIAB in report on Friday, March 29 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Guggenheim. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Friday, April 5.