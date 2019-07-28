Ulysses Management Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $303.28 Billion; Crescent Park Management LP Has Increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding by $5.04 Million

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 2.59 billion shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 254,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.96M, down from 2.59 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.52 billion market cap company. It closed at $89.59 lastly. It is down 12.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

