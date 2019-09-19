Ulysses Management Has Decreased Its Ericsson (ERIC) Holding; Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (ZEAL) Shorts Lowered By 0.96%

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Ericsson (ERIC) stake by 17.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc sold 225,000 shares as Ericsson (ERIC)’s stock declined 11.12%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 1.08M shares with $10.26 million value, down from 1.31 million last quarter. Ericsson now has $27.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 4.35 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had a decrease of 0.96% in short interest. ZEAL’s SI was 134,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.96% from 135,400 shares previously. With 13,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s short sellers to cover ZEAL’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 833 shares traded. Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has risen 52.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEAL News: 16/05/2018 – Zealand Pharma – Interim report for the first quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Zealand Pharma to attend Deutsche Bank Securities 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, in Boston on May 8, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Zealand Pharma’s first Phase 3 trial with dasiglucagon for treatment of severe hypoglycemia successfully meets its primary objective; 11/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – ZEALAND RESPONSIBLE FOR CONDUCTING PHASE 3 TRIALS, ROCHE DIABETES CARE PROVIDES ITS ACCU-CHEK COMBO PUMP SYSTEM; 28/05/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA COMPLETES SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL W/ DASIGLUCAGON; 22/03/2018 – Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA MAINTAINS FY FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – FOR 2018, ZEALAND EXPECTS A CONTINUED INCREASE IN ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM SANOFI; 11/04/2018 – Zealand Pharma: Phase 3 Trials Are Set to Start in 2H of 2018; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA FY LOSS DKK272.3M, EST. LOSS DKK284.0M

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics medicines in Denmark. The company has market cap of $889.65 million. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio. The firm markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

