Ulysses Management Has Decreased Hd Supply Hldgs (Call) (HDS) Stake as Shares Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lowered Holding

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) (HDS) by 97.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 753,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, down from 771,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 2.54M shares traded or 54.53% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 12,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 49,317 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 61,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 10.15 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd holds 0.12% or 25.09 million shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 537,361 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 54,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 27,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). D E Shaw owns 3.42M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 10,733 shares. Schroder Investment Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Service Automobile Association holds 181,811 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co invested in 286,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Marathon Ptnrs Equity Mgmt owns 587,500 shares. First Advsrs L P, Illinois-based fund reported 187,818 shares.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 65,000 shares to 836,689 shares, valued at $33.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.