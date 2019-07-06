Ulysses Management Has Decreased Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stake by $2.84 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Position Increased by Riverhead Capital Management Llc

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 9,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,702 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 31,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 803,489 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.57% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fiduciary holds 90,211 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc holds 1,326 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc invested in 79,900 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc invested in 317,850 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 93,386 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation invested in 34,675 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Com reported 48,396 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.31% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 32,900 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc has 0.17% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,173 shares. Aimz Advsr Lc owns 16,329 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 36,380 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stanley owns 4,953 shares. 8.93M are held by Northern Trust Corporation.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 6,150 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co/The by 88,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,376 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.30 million for 9.46 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate invested in 0.08% or 39,795 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Lenox Wealth reported 403 shares. Mackay Shields Llc has 0.1% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 195,696 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 481 shares. Corbyn Mgmt Md holds 4.09% or 140,115 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & owns 221 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore And Com holds 0.11% or 6,375 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins holds 71,005 shares. Moreover, Maple Capital Management has 1.6% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Stephens Inc Ar owns 9,128 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Corp owns 88,142 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.12% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).