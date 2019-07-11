Ulysses Management Has Decreased Citigroup (C) Stake by $449.55 Billion; Share Price Rose; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Valuation Rose While Ycg Increased Its Stake

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.29. About 886,585 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 7.25B shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 429,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.75M, down from 7.25 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 11.84 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CannTrust: What A Mess – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “From Kyrgyzstan To London: How This CEO Is Trying To Revolutionize Productivity In Financial Services – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi builds market share in secondary CLO trading – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.27 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares to 234,500 shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Cap Lc owns 18,262 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterling Investment Management Inc reported 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,456 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has 30,444 shares. Colorado-based Consolidated Investment Group Ltd Llc has invested 2.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 1.82M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Axiom Intll Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company De invested in 1.03% or 536,910 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 11,230 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 40,871 are owned by Schafer Cullen Management Incorporated. 272,015 are owned by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Massachusetts-based Boston Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). S&Co accumulated 0.53% or 77,148 shares.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,894 shares to 155,354 shares, valued at $20.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. O’HARE MICHAEL had sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12 million on Wednesday, February 6. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44M. Demsey John sold $3.24 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 38,080 shares worth $5.84 million. MOSS SARA E sold $3.42M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $14.96 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio.