Ulysses Management Has Cut Stake in Citigroup (C) by $449.55 Billion; Rgm Capital Position in Liveperson (LPSN) Cut by $22.09 Million as Share Value Rose

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 761,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71 million, down from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 244,574 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 7.25 billion shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 429,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.75M, down from 7.25B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 8.20 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 37,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 345,269 are held by Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel. Mathes invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Csat Advisory Lp stated it has 23,485 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. New York-based Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Connable Office Inc accumulated 0.94% or 77,844 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Company reported 4.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 4.30M shares. Conning reported 50,300 shares. Trinity Street Asset Llp invested in 406,735 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5,710 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Seizert Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tennessee-based Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Sonata Cap has 0.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,585 shares. Moreover, Parkside Financial Bank & has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 98 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 220 shares. First Advisors LP reported 57,896 shares. Strs Ohio owns 34,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 14,836 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Mutual Of America Management Llc owns 1,682 shares. 806,123 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). State Street has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 183 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 53,815 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11,250 shares to 404,089 shares, valued at $99.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 136,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX).

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LivePerson Clicks With Record Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why LivePerson Stock Climbed 18.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate LivePerson (LPSN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.