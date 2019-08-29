Ulysses Management Has Cut Stake in Citigroup (C) by $449.55 Billion; Meeder Asset Management Has Raised Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding by $402,824; Stock Value Rose

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 7.25B shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 429,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.75 million, down from 7.25 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 8.12 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 160.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 7,594 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, up from 2,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 727,033 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.06 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 121,567 shares to 162,356 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 75,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,410 shares, and cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

