Ulysses Management Has Cut Its Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by $2.84 Million as Share Price Rose; Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Lowered Its Realty Income (O) Stake by $9.74 Million

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.44M shares traded or 24.90% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 133,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 274,765 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 408,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 1.67 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89M for 9.38 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

