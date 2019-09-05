Ulysses Management Has Cut Its Position in Groupon (GRPN) as Share Value Declined; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Crown Holdings (Call) (CCK) as Valuation Rose

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (CCK) by 93.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 93,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.64. About 266,793 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.94B shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 6.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18 million, down from 3.95 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 4.71 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 2.75 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zacks Management holds 202,591 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Par Cap Mgmt reported 54.65M shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% or 11,300 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Whittier Tru reported 173 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Wagner Bowman Corp has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Prudential Financial holds 172,791 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Kepos Cap Lp invested 0.1% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Da Davidson Company has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $129,000 activity.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares to 234,500 shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fgl Holdings.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 394,909 shares to 893,521 shares, valued at $31.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 115,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Energy Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,219 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 2.10M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.03% or 165,000 shares. 167,000 are held by Seatown Hldg Pte. Brandywine Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.50 million shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Skylands Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,700 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 19,230 shares. Markel Corp invested 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 11,190 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 70,285 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Alps Advisors reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). State Street reported 2.77M shares stake. Voloridge Investment Mngmt owns 9,693 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.45 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.