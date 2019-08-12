Ulysses Management Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Market Value Rose; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Scott & Selber Has Lowered Position

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 2.59B shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 254,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.96M, down from 2.59B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 5.91 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $513.31. About 118,026 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel has 3,436 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc owns 472 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.64% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Schroder Investment Management Group Inc accumulated 1,873 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cleararc Cap has 2,781 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has 86 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 94,651 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Llc accumulated 6,139 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kwmg Lc has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tekla Cap Mngmt Llc reported 40,281 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 1.49M shares. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 975 shares. Moreover, Financial Advantage has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 77 shares. 837 are held by Dubuque Comml Bank Trust Communication.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 54.38 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9,334 shares to 771,689 shares, valued at $33.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.