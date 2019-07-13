Ulysses Management Has Cut By $303.30 Billion Its Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Holding; Dermira Has 1.67 Sentiment

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc sold 2.59 billion shares as Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 30,000 shares with $3.54 million value, down from 2.59B last quarter. Microsoft Corp (Put) now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10

Dermira (DERM) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 82 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 49 decreased and sold holdings in Dermira. The investment managers in our database now own: 47.50 million shares, up from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dermira in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 23 Increased: 45 New Position: 37.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista Capital Prns invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carret Asset Limited reported 160,918 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp Inc holds 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 485,043 shares. Windward Capital Management Ca has 25,145 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Company holds 5.41% or 289,000 shares. Principal Gp holds 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 15.31 million shares. United Kingdom-based Polar Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Gp Llp reported 79.25 million shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Vantage Investment Prns Limited Liability reported 9.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 13.29M shares or 8.65% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 238,340 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,113 shares. 13,057 were accumulated by Cap Counsel Lc Ny. Summit Asset Limited Liability holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,821 shares. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Co holds 197,638 shares or 5.32% of its portfolio.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $470.13 million. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia.

Acuta Capital Partners Llc holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. for 636,500 shares. Oracle Investment Management Inc owns 1.37 million shares or 3.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nea Management Company Llc has 2.47% invested in the company for 3.51 million shares. The Connecticut-based Great Point Partners Llc has invested 2.01% in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 400,000 shares.