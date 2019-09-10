Ulysses Management Has Boosted Position in Ericsson (ERIC) by $496,800; As Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Cut by $1.32 Million Its Stake

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 2.52M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 26,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 659,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.28 million, down from 686,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 902,221 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 22/03/2018 – BNY MELLON WEALTH NAMES SHERYL LINCK AS A SR WEALTH DIRECTOR; 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 20/03/2018 – 58ML: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – 59TF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/03/2018 – 11KN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – AS22: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY ASSUMING A CONTINUAL GRADUAL INCREASE OF RATES

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.59 billion shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC) by 4.63B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 404,378 shares to 982,282 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $912.09 million for 11.47 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

