Ulysses Management Has Boosted Position in Blackstone Group (BX) as Share Price Rose; Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Shareholder Beck Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 1.98M shares traded or 35.51% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 4.07M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 01/05/2018 – MO Tecnologias Enters Into An Agreement With Blackstone Merchant Services To Offer MCA In The USA; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone Group Sees Deal Closing Later This Year; 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE SELLS $352M LONDON OFFICE BUILDING TO KOREAN VENTURE; 16/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHARE; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAYS GENDER MEAN HOURLY PAY GAP IN 2017 IS 30%; 13/03/2018 – China fund sells Blackstone stake as Washington-Beijing tensions mount; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE U.S. TREASURY’S FEDERAL INSURANCE OFFICE, AS MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.15M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NYSE:NRZ) by 22,326 shares to 141,964 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc Com by 180,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.25 billion shares to 429,900 shares, valued at $26.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 4.63B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,942 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp. (Call) (NYSE:LEN).