Ulysses Management Has Boosted Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Stake; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (FRFHF) Shorts Raised By 34.01%

Ulysses Management Llc increased Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 9,334 shares as Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 771,689 shares with $33.45 million value, up from 762,355 last quarter. Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc now has $6.35B valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 896,705 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had an increase of 34.01% in short interest. FRFHF’s SI was 66,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 34.01% from 49,400 shares previously. With 20,500 avg volume, 3 days are for FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s short sellers to cover FRFHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.73% or $16.96 during the last trading session, reaching $438.21. About 7,158 shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.46 billion. The firm also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services.

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) rating on Thursday, March 21. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $46 target. Wolfe Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 131,819 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 38,339 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0% or 3,298 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 103,265 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 19,912 shares. Fort LP stated it has 49,690 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 138,255 shares stake. Bowling Ltd Llc holds 0.36% or 52,754 shares in its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd accumulated 5,600 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Schroder Investment Management Group Inc reported 280,600 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.1% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Northern holds 1.63 million shares.

