Ulysses Management Has Boosted Blackstone Group (BX) Stake by $1.26 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Epoch Investment Partners Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 47,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 947,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.48 million, down from 995,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.63M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Solus says it may buy Hovnanian bonds to cut loss from CDS – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – BX, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA EXECUTE MOU ON INVESTMENT VEHICLE; 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – UPDATES ON TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY WANTS TO INNOVATE IN RETAIL AND INSURANCE; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO CLOSE ON $7 BILLION RESCUE-LENDING FUND; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray Sits Down with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS FIRST CLOSE IN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 10,000 shares to 127,122 shares, valued at $26.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 117.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc (Call).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BlackStone Group LP (BX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ACB, BYND, MU – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expanded use of J&J’s Imbruvica OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “JNJ Stock Is a Way Better Investment Than Bonds or CDs – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 16,693 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $262.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 24,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.