Ulysses Management Cut Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Value Rose While Eidelman Virant Capital Raised by $5.70 Million Its Holding

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc analyzed 1.41 billion shares as the company's stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, down from 1.41 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.39M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company's stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 315,747 shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management holds 26,760 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 37,899 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% or 389,355 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 9,519 shares. Masters Mngmt Limited Co owns 500,000 shares. Zimmer Prtn LP has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 16,880 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 610,601 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The New York-based Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company has invested 1.2% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Reinhart Ptnrs Inc reported 2.58% stake. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 843 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors has 16,564 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 18,753 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Park National Oh has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 6,933 shares. Comm Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd accumulated 34,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,397 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Mngmt Corp has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Parthenon Lc stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,458 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 4,731 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 1,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 13,339 shares. Rk Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 147,886 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Cim Mangement Inc accumulated 0.27% or 7,833 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 8,330 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.05% stake.