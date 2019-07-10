Ulysses Management Cut Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Holding by $6.07 Million as Stock Declined; Sprott Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Boosted as Stock Rose

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 513,987 shares traded or 21.02% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 151,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 441,897 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96 million, down from 593,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.54 lastly. It is down 51.23% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 478,644 shares to 304,381 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 113,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904,661 shares, and cut its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME).

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “China Trade Settlement Could Be Huge for Steel Stocks: 4 to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) or 163,532 shares. Moreover, Nwq Invest Management Co has 0.13% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 67,022 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc accumulated 4,045 shares. 4,613 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 11,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pettee Investors accumulated 10,592 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Smithfield Co owns 105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company holds 113,736 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na accumulated 0% or 1,501 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,666 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 13,575 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 23,900 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 1,695 shares. Centurylink Mngmt Company stated it has 15,271 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Gp reported 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Voya Management Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 21,645 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 4,855 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Michigan-based Ls Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 111 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 23,130 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 501 shares. Art Ltd has invested 0.33% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Parkside Bankshares Trust owns 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,868 are held by Cim Mangement. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 261,517 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.88% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Shutterfly (SFLY) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/10/2019: SFLY, APO, GME, THO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Shutterfly (SFLY) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Takeover Seen Valued at $55-$57.50/Share – Source – StreetInsider.com” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.