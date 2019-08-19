Ulysses Management Cut Its Groupon (GRPN) Stake by $11.83 Billion; Home Bancshares (HOMB) Shareholder Davis Capital Partners Lifted Stake by $850,000 as Shares Rose

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.94 billion shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 6.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18M, down from 3.95B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 5.55 million shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 314,855 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PTC Shares Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of HOMB earnings conference call or presentation 18-Jul-19 6:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 1, 2019 : BYND, FIT, NOK, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, GM, PS, GRPN, UNM, WLL, AEG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Groupon (GRPN) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon (GRPN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fgl Holdings by 50,000 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

